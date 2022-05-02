Left Menu

Arrested over alleged rape of Dalit girl, UP youth found hanging in jail

A 21-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping a Dalit girl was found hanging in the district jail here, police said on Monday. They said the man, a resident of Bhaura Mau village, was arrested on March 24 after the girl from his village filed a rape case against him.

PTI | Kannauj(Up) | Updated: 02-05-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 14:37 IST
Arrested over alleged rape of Dalit girl, UP youth found hanging in jail
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping a Dalit girl was found hanging in the district jail here, police said on Monday. They said the man, a resident of Bhaura Mau village, was arrested on March 24 after the girl from his village filed a rape case against him. On Sunday evening, the jail warden found the body of the man hanging from a water pipeline behind the barrack with a 'gamchha' (scarf), Jail Superintendent (JS) Vishnukant Mishra said.

District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Mishra has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter, the officer said.

In her complaint, the girl had alleged that he raped her on the pretext of marriage.

DM Mishra and Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma visited the district jail to enquire into the incident, the jail superintendent said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022