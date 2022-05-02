Arrested over alleged rape of Dalit girl, UP youth found hanging in jail

A 21-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping a Dalit girl was found hanging in the district jail here, police said on Monday. They said the man, a resident of Bhaura Mau village, was arrested on March 24 after the girl from his village filed a rape case against him. On Sunday evening, the jail warden found the body of the man hanging from a water pipeline behind the barrack with a 'gamchha' (scarf), Jail Superintendent (JS) Vishnukant Mishra said.

District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Mishra has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter, the officer said.

In her complaint, the girl had alleged that he raped her on the pretext of marriage.

DM Mishra and Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma visited the district jail to enquire into the incident, the jail superintendent said.

