Chhattisgarh: 4 men remanded in judicial custody for thrashing villager, minor accused sent to juvenile home

Four people arrested for allegedly tying a man to a tree and thrashing him with sticks in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district last week have been remanded in judicial custody for 15 days, police said on Monday.

A fifth accused, who is a minor, has been sent to a juvenile home, an official added.

The five were held after a video purportedly showing them hang the man, identified as Mahaveer Suryawanshi (26), upside down from a tree and thrashing him with sticks went viral on April 30.

Manish Khare (30), Yuvraj Khare (25), Janu Bhargav alias Vishwajit (20) and Bhim Kesarwani (21), all natives of Uchchbhatti village, were produced on Sunday in a court here which remanded them in judicial custody for 15 days, while the 15-year-old boy was sent to a juvenile remand home by the Juvenile Justice Board, the official said.

They have been charged under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), 147 (rioting) and other offences based on the statement of the victim, he said.

Suryawanshi, who had gone missing after the assault incident that took place on April 28 near Uchchbhatti, was located at his sister's place in Parsada village and was admitted in the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital here with his entire body swollen from the beating, the official added.

''As per Suryawanshi's statement, he is addicted to narcotic drugs and had, under its influence, tried to enter Manish's house in the intervening night of April 25 and 26 to drink water. But Manish mistook him for a thief handed him over to police next day,'' he said. ''However, Manish did not lodge an FIR against Suryawanshi, following which the police released him after issuing a warning. Suryawanshi said he again went to Manish's house on the night of April 27 to collect narcotic pills, which he had hidden in his vegetable garden, but was spotted,'' he said.

On April 28, Manish took Suryawanshi on his motorcycle to a ground in nearby Jhalmala village and called up four other accused, who then hung him upside down and thrashed him, and fled when people assembled, the official said.

''After freeing himself, when Suryawanshi was heading towards Selar village, the accused again intercepted him and took him to Uchchbhatti and thrashed him. The victim then took shelter at his sister's home in nearby Parsada. After a video went viral, Sipat police nabbed the five accused,'' the official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)