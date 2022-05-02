Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 4 men remanded in judicial custody for thrashing villager, minor accused sent to juvenile home

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 02-05-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 16:29 IST
Chhattisgarh: 4 men remanded in judicial custody for thrashing villager, minor accused sent to juvenile home
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people arrested for allegedly tying a man to a tree and thrashing him with sticks in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district last week have been remanded in judicial custody for 15 days, police said on Monday.

A fifth accused, who is a minor, has been sent to a juvenile home, an official added.

The five were held after a video purportedly showing them hang the man, identified as Mahaveer Suryawanshi (26), upside down from a tree and thrashing him with sticks went viral on April 30.

Manish Khare (30), Yuvraj Khare (25), Janu Bhargav alias Vishwajit (20) and Bhim Kesarwani (21), all natives of Uchchbhatti village, were produced on Sunday in a court here which remanded them in judicial custody for 15 days, while the 15-year-old boy was sent to a juvenile remand home by the Juvenile Justice Board, the official said.

They have been charged under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), 147 (rioting) and other offences based on the statement of the victim, he said.

Suryawanshi, who had gone missing after the assault incident that took place on April 28 near Uchchbhatti, was located at his sister's place in Parsada village and was admitted in the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital here with his entire body swollen from the beating, the official added.

''As per Suryawanshi's statement, he is addicted to narcotic drugs and had, under its influence, tried to enter Manish's house in the intervening night of April 25 and 26 to drink water. But Manish mistook him for a thief handed him over to police next day,'' he said. ''However, Manish did not lodge an FIR against Suryawanshi, following which the police released him after issuing a warning. Suryawanshi said he again went to Manish's house on the night of April 27 to collect narcotic pills, which he had hidden in his vegetable garden, but was spotted,'' he said.

On April 28, Manish took Suryawanshi on his motorcycle to a ground in nearby Jhalmala village and called up four other accused, who then hung him upside down and thrashed him, and fled when people assembled, the official said.

''After freeing himself, when Suryawanshi was heading towards Selar village, the accused again intercepted him and took him to Uchchbhatti and thrashed him. The victim then took shelter at his sister's home in nearby Parsada. After a video went viral, Sipat police nabbed the five accused,'' the official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022