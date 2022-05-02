Left Menu

Woman dead after lunch date with fiance

PTI | Bhubaneswar/Kolkata | Updated: 02-05-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 17:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A young woman died in the city allegedly after a lunch date with her beau, who was arrested on Monday, police said.

The 26-year-old woman was to wed her beau soon and her family lodged a complaint with the police against her fiancee. The incident took place in the Garfa area in the southern suburbs of the city on Sunday.

''We are questioning him and an investigation is on,'' a senior police officer said.

The couple were in a relationship for over a decade but the man was doubting that the woman was involved in another relationship and there was an ongoing tiff between them. On Sunday, he went to the woman's house and the two had lunch together after which he left. Later, the woman's family members found her lying unconscious, the police officer said.

The woman was rushed to M R Bangur Hospital where she was declared brought dead, he added.

