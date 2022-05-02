Delhi: 3 associates of man who staged attack on himself to implicate 2 others held

The police have arrested three associates of a man who staged an attack on himself to implicate two persons to take revenge from them, officials said on Monday. The three associates have been identified as Kamrudeen (38), Swayambhu Swami (34), and Rahish (40), they said, adding the fourth and main accused Bhure (35) would also be nabbed soon. The trio along with Bhure had planned and conspired to take revenge on Mehfooz and Fahim by falsely implicating them in a case of firing as planned by them, police said. According to the police, the firing incident took place on the intervening night of April 28-29. There staged the attack on himself and then made someone inform the police about the firing on the Mata Sundry Road here, officials said. In his complaint to the police, Bhure, who also sustained a bullet injury in his thigh, alleged that he was attacked by Mehfooz and Fahim whose faces were covered with helmets, police said. Bhure was shifted to the LNJP Hospital. A cartridge case and bloodstains were also found at the crime scene, they said. Based on Bhure's statement, a case was registered under 307(murder attempt), 195A (threatening any person to give false evidence), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant section of Arms Act at IP Estate police station, Shweta Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) said. During the investigation, CCTV cameras near the place of the incident, and the arrival and departure routes of the accused were checked. Call Detail Records of the accused, complainant, and his associates were obtained and thoroughly analyzed, she said.

From the CCTV camera footage and with the help of local inquiry, it was not made out that the assailants were Mehfooz and Fahim, she added. Finally, the CDR analysis of Radish, one of the close associates of Bhure, led to the real accused, police said. During interrogation, Rahish revealed that they wanted to send Mehfooz to jail as he had been granted protection by a court in a previous case, police said. So, he along with Bhure, Kamrudeen, and Swayambhu Swami hatched a conspiracy to attack Bhure and put the blame on Mehfooz and Fahim, the DCP said. Two country-made pistols, five live cartridges, and a sum of Rs. 1,60,500 was paid as commission to the main assailants -- Kamrudeen and Swayambhu Swami, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)