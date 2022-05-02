Labourer held for killing man over suspicion of mobile theft in Delhi

A 25-year-old laborer was arrested for allegedly beating a man to death as he suspected him of stealing his mobile phone and earphones, police said on Monday.

The accused, Shahid, was arrested by Noida on April 30, they said.

Police said the victim, a vagabond, is yet to be identified.

On April 2, he was found lying unconscious on the footpath near Hanuman Murti on PK Road and rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors, a senior police officer said.

CCTV footage showed him stumbling and falling down on the roadside. However, no fresh external injury was found. The body was shifted to Lady Hardinge Medical College for post-mortem and proceedings under the relevant sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were initiated, the officer said.

Citing the post-mortem report, the officer said trauma caused by blunt force or object led to the death of the man.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said, ''According to the nature of injuries and cause of death, a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Mandir Marg police station and an investigation was taken up.'' With the help of inputs and electronic surveillance, the accused was traced to Noida, the DCP said.

During interrogation, Shahid confessed to the killing, she said.

He said the deceased stole his mobile and earphone and this made him angry. So, he brutally beat him up with a stick, the DCP said.

The accused was previously involved in a 2017 case registered under IPC sections 457 (house trespass), 380 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving or retaining stolen property) at DBG Road police station, police said.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

