Left Menu

Modification of COVID-19 vaccination policy: SC asks petitioner to approach Ministry of Health

New Delhi, May 2 PTIThe Supreme Court Monday asked a petitioner, seeking a modification of the COVID-19 vaccination policy to allow voluntary revaccination of persons who have received the Sputnik-V vaccine, to move a representation before the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant said the plea has been filed under Article 32 without a demand for justice being made before the competent authority.The safety and efficacy of the measure require a careful and calibrated scientific assessment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 19:07 IST
Modification of COVID-19 vaccination policy: SC asks petitioner to approach Ministry of Health
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI)The Supreme Court Monday asked a petitioner, seeking a modification of the COVID-19 vaccination policy to allow voluntary revaccination of persons who have received the Sputnik-V vaccine, to move a representation before the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant said the plea has been filed under Article 32 without a demand for justice being made before the competent authority.

''The safety and efficacy of the measure require a careful and calibrated scientific assessment. Hence, the petitioner is permitted to highlight the hardship which is being faced by him and perhaps, by similarly placed other individuals, by moving a representation before the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

''The petitioner is granted liberty to do so. The MOH&FW is requested to consider it appropriately bearing in mind all relevant aspects with reasonable expedition,'' the bench said. The top court was hearing a plea filed by one Tarun Mehta who had invoked the jurisdiction of the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution seeking a modification of the COVID-19 vaccination policy.

The petitioner stated that he was vaccinated with the Sputnik-V vaccine, but, since it has not been approved by the World Health Organisation, he is unable to travel abroad.

The petitioner sought a modification of the policy to allow voluntary revaccination of persons who have received the Sputnik-V vaccine and are desirous of travelling abroad. PTI PKS RKS RKS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
4
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022