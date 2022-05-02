Centre effects major bureaucratic reshuffle; Pradip Tripathi appointed Secretary (Coordination) Cabinet Secretariat

Senior bureaucrat Pradip Kumar Tripathi has been appointed as Secretary (Coordination) in the Cabinet Secretariat as part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Monday. A 1987-batch Uttarakhand cadre IAS officer, Tripathi currently holds the responsibility of Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved eight Secretary-level appointments, including Tripathi, and seven of different ranks. Senior bureaucrat Neel Kamal Darbari, a 1987-batch Rajasthan cadre IAS officer, as Chairperson, National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India. He currently holds charge of Managing Director, Small Farmers' Agribusiness Consortium, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

S Radha Chauhan has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in place of Tripathi, upon his appointment as Secretary (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat. Ministry of Cooperation Secretary Devendra Kumar Singh has been appointed as Secretary-General, National Human Rights Commission in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India.

However, Gyanesh Kumar, Secretary in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has been appointed as Secretary in the Ministry of Cooperation in place of Devendra Kumar Singh. He will also hold the additional charge of the post of Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Sanjay Kumar has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Additional Secretary in Ministry of Power SKG Rahate has been given charge of Secretary, Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice.

The ACC has also approved the in-situ upgradation of the following officers to the level of Special Secretary in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India as a measure personal to them by temporarily upgrading the posts held by them. Among those is Vijoy Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, who has been appointed as Special Secretary, Ministry of Textiles.

Atul Kumar Tiwari, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has been appointed as Special Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. The ACC has also increased the pay of Archana Agrawal, Member Secretary in the National Capital Region Planning Board, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the rank.

Similarly, the pay scale of Ganji Kamala V. Rao, Managing Director, India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd has also been upgraded in the rank. The officer will continue to hold the additional charge of the post of Director General (Tourism). Payscale of K Moses Chalai, Secretary, North Eastern Council Secretariat, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region has also been upgraded in the rank.

Arun Baroka, Additional Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti has been appointed as Special Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti. The ACC has further approved the upgradation of the pay scale of senior bureaucrat Alka Upadhyaya, Chairperson, National Highways Authority of India as Chairperson, in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India. (ANI)

