Germany pledges 10 bln euros for bilateral cooperation with India
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-05-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 19:41 IST
- Germany
Germany is making 10 billion euros ($10.52 billion) available for bilateral cooperation with India in the coming years, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.
"When implementing the measures for these partnership projects, we will provide a great deal of funding over the next few years, all together 10 billion," Scholz told reporters after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin. ($1 = 0.9510 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
