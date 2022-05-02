Left Menu

Germany pledges 10 bln euros for bilateral cooperation with India

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-05-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 19:41 IST
Germany pledges 10 bln euros for bilateral cooperation with India
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is making 10 billion euros ($10.52 billion) available for bilateral cooperation with India in the coming years, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

"When implementing the measures for these partnership projects, we will provide a great deal of funding over the next few years, all together 10 billion," Scholz told reporters after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin. ($1 = 0.9510 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
4
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022