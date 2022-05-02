Left Menu

Updated: 02-05-2022 19:48 IST
KKR win toss, opt to field against RR
  India

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to field against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Anukul Roy replaced Venkatesh Iyer while Shivam Mavi also came in for KKR.

RR, on the other hand, brought in Karun Nair in place of Daryll Mitchell.

Teams: Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Baba Indrajith (wk), Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi. Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

