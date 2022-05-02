Left Menu

MP Guv, CM convey Eid greetings to people

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 02-05-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 19:53 IST
Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan greeted people of the state on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Patel prayed for the progress of the state, happiness of the people and their welfare on the occasion, while the CM said Eid gives the message of peace, harmony, unity and brotherhood, a public relations department official said on Monday.

Chouhan urged people to celebrate the festival as per Indian traditions of universal brotherhood and harmony, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

