Hungary moves embassy back to Kyiv - foreign minister
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 02-05-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 20:08 IST
Hungary has moved its embassy in Ukraine back to Kyiv from Lviv as the security situation in the capital keeps improving, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.
In a Facebook video, Szijjarto said the move was finished over the weekend and the embassy in Kyiv was already operating.
