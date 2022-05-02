Narco-terror module busted in J-K's Baramulla, two arrested

Security forces on Monday busted an inter-district narco-terror module and arrested two militant associates with heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. ''Police, along with security forces, busted an inter-district Narcro-terror module by arresting two terrorist associates in Baramulla and recovered heroin worth ₹1.5 crore, arms and ammunition from their possession,'' a police spokesman said.

During routine checking at Chenad crossing in Baramulla, a joint team of officials from the police and the Army intercepted a truck with two persons on board. ''During search, 800 grams of heroin like substance was recovered from the said vehicle. Both the persons -- identified as Nisar Ahmad Khan and Mohammad Rafiq Khan -- were arrested,'' the spokesman said.

During questioning, the duo admitted that they are working with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and were in close contact with handlers from across the Line of Control.

''Upon their disclosure, one AK-47 magazine, 15 live rounds of AK-47 and one Chinese grenade have also been recovered from the stepney which they had concealed inside,'' he added.

These terrorist associates were given task to sell the contraband and the money so realized was supposed to be used for funding terror activities, the spokesman said.

