U.S. Capitol riot panel requests information from Republican lawmakers
Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 21:21 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack by Donald Trump's supporters requested interviews with three Republican lawmakers, saying they have information about the planning of events in Washington that day.
In a press release on Monday, the Jan. 6 Select Committee said it was seeking voluntary cooperation from three House Republicans: Representatives Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks and Ronny Jackson.
