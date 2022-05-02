TN Governor, CM greet people on Ramzan eve

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and several leaders greeted the people on the eve of Ramzan.

Extending his greetings and best wishes, the Governor said Ramzan, also known as Eid-Ul-Fitr is the day to rededicate oneself to the service to humanity as taught by the Prophet. ''The kindness and preaching of Prophet Mohammed must always stand with us and remind us to lead a positive and progressive life with patriotism and nationalism for the betterment of society,'' the Governor said in his message.

He urged the people to adopt a moral path of sacrifice, non-violence, patience and unity that were preached to promote fraternity and spread love for goodness and well-being of the community and a progressive India.

In his greetings, Stalin recalled that late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had always been the custodian of the minorities. During his rule, 'kalaignar,' as Karunanidhi is known, had implemented numerous welfare schemes for the benefit of the minorities, he said.

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and party's co-coordinator K Palaniswami were among those who greeted the people. Meanwhile, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Ministers and leaders greeted the Muslims on the eve of the festival. In her message, the Lt Governor said the virtues of compassion, charity, love and affection are being promoted and nurtured as an important aspect of Ramzan. She extended her greetings to the people with a fervent appeal to nurture the principles of the festival.

Rangasamy, in his greetings, said charity would bless those who offered help and also to the one receiving it. He wished the people of Puducherry and particularly the members of Islamic community prosperity and health.

Transport Minister Chandra Priyanga, Agriculture Minister C Jayakumar, Civil Supplies Minister J Saikumar, AIADMK leader A Anbalagan and a host of leaders also extended their greetings.

