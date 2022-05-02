Following are the top stories at 10 pm: DEL69 SC-VIRUS-\RLDALL VACCINE No individual can be forced to be vaccinated, says SC; ''Bodily integrity protected under Constitution'' New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday held that no individual can be forced to be vaccinated against COVID-19, observing that bodily integrity is protected under Article 21 of the Constitution.

FGN69 \RLDALL INDOGERMAN No country will be victorious in Russia-Ukraine war: PM Modi after talks with German Chancellor Berlin: India believes no country would emerge victorious in the Russia-Ukraine war as all will suffer losses and there will be a ''more serious'' impact on developing and poor countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday after holding talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as both leaders reiterated the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

NATION DEL74 AVI-2NDLDALL SPICEJET Durgapur flight incident: DGCA begins inspection of entire SpiceJet aircraft fleet New Delhi: India's aviation regulator DGCA on Monday announced that it is carrying out an inspection of the entire SpiceJet aircraft fleet after its Mumbai-Durgapur plane ran into a severe turbulence leading to injuries to 17 people, two of whom were in ICU.

DEL32 CONG-2NDLD MEVANI My arrest pre-planned conspiracy designed by Godse-bhakts in PMO, act of cowardice:Jignesh Mevani New Delhi: ''Some Godse bhakts'' in the Prime Minister's Office had got FIRs registered against him, Gujarat legislator Jignesh Mevani alleged on Monday and termed his arrest by the Assam Police a ''pre-planned conspiracy'' to destroy him ahead of assembly elections in the state. DEL35 POL-2NDLD KISHOR Prashant Kishor set for plunge in Bihar politics, says time to go to people Patna: Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday caused ripples in Bihar politics, indicating his turn towards active politics in his home state with a cryptic tweet that it is time for him to go to the people to better understand their issues and the path of ''Jan Suraj'' (people's good governance).

DEL29 CBI-CHOKSI Choksi pledged 'lab diamonds' with inflated valuation to get Rs 25 crore loan from IFCI: CBI New Delhi: The CBI has filed a fresh case against absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi, wanted along with his nephew Nirav Modi in a loan fraud case of Rs 13,500 crore, for allegedly inflating the value of diamonds and jewellery pledged to get Rs 25 crore loan from IFCI, officials said on Monday.

BOM17 GJ-LD HARDIK Hardik Patel drops his Gujarat Congress designation, party poll symbol from Twitter profile Ahmedabad: Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel on Monday removed his designation and party poll symbol of 'hand' from his Twitter profile amid mounting speculation about his next political move after he launched a scathing attack on the state party leadership and praised the ruling BJP.

CAL8 AS-HC-MEVANI-OBSERVATIONS Barpeta court crossed limits in Mevani bail order observations: HC Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court on Monday said the observations made by a Barpeta court in its order granting bail to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer ''crossed its limits” and “demoralised” the police force and the government of Assam.

BUSINESS DEL71 BIZ-LD LIC-ANCHOR INVESTORS LIC anchor book of Rs 5,620 cr fully subscribed New Delhi: The anchor investor portion of LIC's initial public offering has been subscribed fully, garnering around Rs 5,620 crore, according to an official.

DEL10 BIZ-PMI-MANUFACTURING India's manufacturing sector sees faster growth amid high inflation in Apr: PMI New Delhi: India's manufacturing sector activities witnessed faster growth in April amid quicker increases in production as well as factory orders, and renewed expansion in international sales, a monthly survey said on Monday.

DEL55 BIZ-CCPA-CAB AGGREGATORS CCPA gets several consumer complaints against cab aggregators; calls meeting next week New Delhi: Amid a rise in customer complaints against cab aggregators, consumer protection regulator CCPA has called a meeting of ride-hailing platforms like Ola and Uber next week for seeking details about their policies related to pricing and cancellation of rides.

LEGAL LGD20 SC-LD RAJOANA Beant Singh assassination: SC asks Centre to decide Rajoana’s plea for commutation of death penalty New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to decide within two months Balwant Singh Rajoana’s plea that his death penalty in the 1995 assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh be commuted to life imprisonment on the ground of his long incarceration of nearly 26 years.

LGD14 DL-HC-POLYGAMY Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on PIL to declare bigamy, polygamy by Muslim husband unconstitutional New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday sought the Centre's stand on a PIL to declare that bigamy or polygamy by a Muslim husband in the absence of prior written consent of the existing wife or wives and arrangements for her accommodation and maintenance is unconstitutional and illegal.

FOREIGN FGN44 GERMANY-PM-3RDLD CHANCELLOR PM Modi meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz; discusses regional and global developments Berlin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz here and the two leaders discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation under the overall strategic partnership, as well as regional and global developments.

FGN64 UK-NIRAV-HEARING Nirav Modi extradition appeal to be heard in UK High Court on June 28 London: The continuation appeal hearing in the extradition case of Nirav Modi, the fugitive diamond merchant wanted in India to face charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to an estimated USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, is listed to be heard in the High Court in London on June 28. By Aditi Khanna.

