Rocket strike hits Odesa in southwest Ukraine, causing deaths and injuries - local governor
Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 22:21 IST
A rocket strike hit the Black Sea port city of Odesa in southwestern Ukraine on Monday evening, causing deaths and injuries, the local governor, Maksym Marchenko, said on the Telgram messaging app. No further details were immediately available.
Separately, Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne quoted the southern military command as saying that the strike had damaged a religious building.
