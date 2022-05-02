Two dead after being run over by train in Nagpur

Two persons died after being run over by a train in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Monday.

The accident took place in Byramji Town on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday and the deceased were identified as Awkash Sushil Madavi (22) and Naveen Sunil Masram (22), both local residents, they said.

The police suspect the duo was under the influence of liquor when the accident occurred.

A case of accidental death has been registered and further probe was underway, they added.

