Maha: 10-year-old boy found hanging in Nagpur house

A 10-year-old boy was found hanging in his home in Yashodhara Nagar area of Nagpur, police said on Monday.

The boy was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room on Saturday night, he said, adding that the distraught parents were unable to give any reason why the child may have taken such a step.

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe is underway, the Yashodhara Nagar police station official said.

