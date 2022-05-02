Left Menu

Two CRPF personnel injured in IED blast in J-K's Awantipora

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the Awantipora area of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, said police.

ANI | Awantipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-05-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 23:19 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the Awantipora area of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, said police. Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the blast took place as a joint team of police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were conducting an area domination exercise in the Larmoo area of Tral.

"A joint team of police and CRPF were conducting area domination in 2 BP bankers during which a minor IED blast took place in Larmoo Tral, Awantipora. Two CRPF personnel got minor injuries. Our team retaliating and reinforcement sent along with senior officers," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police while quoting IGP Kashmir. Meanwhile, an incident of firing happened in the Charso area of Awantipora. The police have cordoned off the area.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

