Depressed over drumstick produce not getting right price, Maha farmer ends life
A 64-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide after not getting a remunerative price for his drumstick produce in Katol in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, a police official said on Monday.
Farmer Nandkishore Shirpurkar ended his life at his home in Kohala village by consuming poison on Saturday night, the Katol police station official said.
''As per his son, Shirpurkar had cultivated drumsticks on a three-care plot but was depressed after not getting the right price for his produce. We have registered an accidental death case and are probing further,'' he said.
