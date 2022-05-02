Left Menu

Depressed over drumstick produce not getting right price, Maha farmer ends life

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-05-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 23:19 IST
Depressed over drumstick produce not getting right price, Maha farmer ends life
  • Country:
  • India

A 64-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide after not getting a remunerative price for his drumstick produce in Katol in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, a police official said on Monday.

Farmer Nandkishore Shirpurkar ended his life at his home in Kohala village by consuming poison on Saturday night, the Katol police station official said.

''As per his son, Shirpurkar had cultivated drumsticks on a three-care plot but was depressed after not getting the right price for his produce. We have registered an accidental death case and are probing further,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
3
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia
4
Special Report: Press freedom under digital siege

Special Report: Press freedom under digital siege

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022