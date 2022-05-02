Physical gas flows on Yamal-Europe pipeline at Mallnow halt- Gascade data
Physical gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which brings gas from Russia via Poland to Germany, stopped on Monday, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.
Physical exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border were at 13,218,713 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) before it dropped to 0, the data showed.
