Labourer killed, 4 others injured in slab collapse in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 02-05-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 23:22 IST
A labourer was killed and four others were injured after a slab of an under-construction building collapsed in Pune city's Wanwadi area on Monday afternoon, said police.

The slab came crashing down at around 3 pm at the under-construction building where a commercial complex is coming up, said Deepak Lagad, inspector, Wanwadi police station.

Five labourers engaged in work at the site were injured and rushed to a hospital, where one of them succumbed during treatment, he said.

A case was being registered and further investigation was on, the police inspector added.

