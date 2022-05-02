Chhattisgarh: 6 injured in group clash in Balod district

At least six persons were injured in a clash that broke out between two groups, one of them members representing right-wing outfits, in a remote village of Chhattisgarh's Balod district, police said on Monday.

The clash occurred on Sunday evening in Tuegondi village under Mangchua police station limits after members of right-wing organizations allegedly entered in a brawl with local villagers who were engaged in performing some traditional rituals, they said.

One person has been arrested, while two others have been detained in connection with the incident, the police said.

After being informed about the clash, police personnel were rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control, Balod Additional Superintendent of Police Pragya Meshram said.

People from tribal communities of Kuegondi performed some traditional rituals at their place of worship on Jamdi Paath hill on Sunday, she said.

“As per preliminary information, after returning from there, when they were carrying out some rituals for their deity and gathered at a place for having food, a group of people from the Bajrang Dal allegedly carrying sticks and swords reached there and clashed with them,” Meshram said.

The two groups also pelted stones at each other, she said.

Based on a complaint of local villagers, a case has been registered against members of the group that allegedly attacked them, Meshram said.

According to another police official, of the people named in the FIR three were taken into custody and of them, one was later arrested while two others were taken to Rajnandgaon for medical check-up as they had suffered injuries.

The officer said tribals had sacrificed goats as a part of their rituals at the place of their worship and when members of right-wing organisations came to know about it, they reached the place raising objections that resulted in the clash.

At least six persons, including three villagers, sustained injuries in the incident, he said, adding some of them have been admitted to different hospitals. PTI COR TKP RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)