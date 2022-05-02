Governor: Russian missile attack hits Odesa
Authorities say a Russian missile attack struck the Black Sea port of Odesa on Monday evening.
Maksym Marchenko, the governor of the Odesa region in southwestern Ukraine, wrote on the messaging app Telegram that the strike killed and wounded people but didn't specify how many.
He added that an infrastructure site was hit, without identifying what it was. Further details weren't immediately available.
