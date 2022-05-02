Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests two more accused in Jahangirpuri violence case

Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Monday arrested two more accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 23:56 IST
Delhi Police arrests two more accused in Jahangirpuri violence case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Monday arrested two more accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case. Yunus and Salim have been accused of distributing swords, added the police.

With the arrest of the two, the police have nabbed a total of 33 people, including three juveniles, in the case so far. Violent clashes broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left nine people injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
3
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia
4
Special Report: Press freedom under digital siege

Special Report: Press freedom under digital siege

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022