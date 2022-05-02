IPL Scoreboard: KKR vs RR

Kolkata Knight Riders: Baba Indrajith c Ashwin b Prasidh Krishna 15 Aaron Finch b Sen 4 Shreyas Iyer c Samson b Boult 34 Nitish Rana not out 48 Rinku Singh not out 42 Extras: (LB-4, W-11) 15 Total: (For 3 wickets in 19.1 overs) 158 Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-32, 3-92 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-25-1, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-37-1, Kuldeep Sen 3.1-0-28 -1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-33-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-31-0.

