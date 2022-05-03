One dead as rocket strike hits Ukraine's Odesa - governor
A rocket strike hit a dwelling and a church in the Black Sea port city of Odesa in southwestern Ukraine on Monday evening, killing a child, officials were quoted as saying. Five people were in the residential building were when the rocket struck, Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted a security official in the port as saying. The strike, he said, had blown the roof off the church.
A rocket strike hit a dwelling and a church in the Black Sea port city of Odesa in southwestern Ukraine on Monday evening, killing a child, officials were quoted as saying.
Five people were in the residential building were when the rocket struck, Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted a security official in the port as saying. A second child was taken to hospital. The official said the blast damaged windows, walls and the roof of the adjacent Orthodox church.
The Secretary of Ukraine's Security Council, Oleksiy Danylov, quoted by media, confirmed there had been dead and injured in the attack. The strike, he said, had blown the roof off the church.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Interfax Ukraine
- Ukraine
- Black Sea
- Orthodox
- Security Council
ALSO READ
Ukraine completes questionnaire for EU membership - official
Ukraine: Takeover of Mariupol could end talks
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine's Zelenskiy condemns shelling as bodies line streets of Mariupol
Over 70% of Africa’s economies at risk from Russia’s war in Ukraine: UN report
Russia says it destroyed four arms depots in Ukraine overnight - TASS