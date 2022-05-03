U.S. Senate leader hopes Senate can begin processing Ukraine aid as soon as next week
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2022 02:22 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 02:22 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday he hoped the U.S. Senate would take up President Joe Biden's request for $33 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine as soon as next week.
"It is my hope that a bipartisan agreement can be reached very soon and that the Senate can begin processing this aid package on the floor as early as next week," the Democratic leader said in remarks opening the Senate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Democratic
- Chuck Schumer
- U.S. Senate
- Senate
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. envoy in Seoul for talks over N.Korea missile, nuclear tensions
U.S. envoy vows 'strongest possible deterrent' over N.Korea weapons tests
U.S. envoy vows 'decisive response' to N.Korea missile, nuclear tensions
Alex Jones' InfoWars files for bankruptcy in U.S. court
Senior U.S. officials to visit the Solomon Islands amid China security concerns