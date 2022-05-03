Left Menu

U.S. Senate leader hopes Senate can begin processing Ukraine aid as soon as next week

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2022 02:22 IST
U.S. Senate leader hopes Senate can begin processing Ukraine aid as soon as next week
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday he hoped the U.S. Senate would take up President Joe Biden's request for $33 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine as soon as next week.

"It is my hope that a bipartisan agreement can be reached very soon and that the Senate can begin processing this aid package on the floor as early as next week," the Democratic leader said in remarks opening the Senate.

