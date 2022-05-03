Left Menu

One teenager dead, one wounded as missile hits Ukraine's Odesa -Zelenskiy

A 14-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old girl was wounded in a missile strike in the southern port of Odesa, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday. Zelenskiy said the missile hit a dormitory. There was no immediate comments from Moscow regarding the strike.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-05-2022 03:27 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 03:20 IST
One teenager dead, one wounded as missile hits Ukraine's Odesa -Zelenskiy
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A 14-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old girl was wounded in a missile strike in the southern port of Odesa, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday.

Zelenskiy said the missile hit a dormitory. "How did these children and the dormitory threaten the Russian state?" Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Earlier, the secretary of Ukraine's Security Council, Oleksiy Danylov, was quoted by media as saying the strike also hit a church, blowing the roof off. Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comments from Moscow regarding the strike.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
3
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia
4
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022