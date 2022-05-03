Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Ukraine evacuees flee to safety after ordeal in Mariupol steel works

The first evacuees from the ruins of Mariupol's Azovstal steel works were expected to arrive in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia later on Monday after weeks of cowering from Russian shelling in underground bunkers. The sprawling industrial complex in the Sea of Azov port city that has been devastated by weeks of Russian shelling has been a refuge for both civilians and Ukrainian troops as Moscow claimed control of Mariupol.

One teenager dead, one wounded as missile hits Ukraine's Odesa -Zelenskiy

A 14-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old girl was wounded in a missile strike in the southern port of Odesa, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday. Zelenskiy said the missile hit a dormitory.

Britain promises further $375 million in military aid for Ukraine

Britain said on Monday it would provide 300 million pounds ($375 million) more in military aid to Ukraine, including electronic warfare equipment and a counter-battery radar system, on top of around 200 million pounds of assistance so far. Britain has sent Ukraine more than 5,000 anti-tank missiles and five air defence systems as well as other munitions and explosives since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, which has destroyed cities and left thousands of people dead or injured.

Israel demands apology after Russia says Hitler had Jewish roots

Israel lambasted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday for claiming that Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins, saying it was an "unforgivable" falsehood that debased the horrors of the Nazi Holocaust. Leaders from several Western nations denounced the foreign minister's comments and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of having forgotten the lessons of World War Two.

EU prepares next Russia sanctions including German-backed oil ban

The European Union was preparing sanctions on Russian oil sales after a major shift on Monday by Germany, Russia's biggest energy customer, that could deprive Moscow of a large revenue stream within days. The European Commission is expected to propose a sixth package of EU sanctions this week against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including a possible embargo on buying Russian oil.

Analysis-Iran nuclear deal near death, but West not ready to pull plug

Western officials have largely lost hope the Iran nuclear deal can be resurrected, sources familiar with the matter said, forcing them to weigh how to limit Iran's atomic program even as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has divided the big powers. While they have not completely given up on the pact, under which Iran restrained its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions, there is a growing belief it may be beyond salvation.

U.S. appeals court declines to rule on diplomatic status of Maduro ally Saab

A United States appeals court said on Monday that it has declined to rule on whether Alex Saab, an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro awaiting trial for money laundering, should receive diplomatic immunity. U.S. prosecutors say Saab, a Colombia-born businessman who was extradited last year from Cape Verde, siphoned around $350 million out of Venezuela via the United States as part of a scheme that involved bribing Venezuelan government officials.

Colombia presidential candidate Petro says gang planned to kill him on campaign trail

Gustavo Petro, the leftist front-runner in Colombia's presidential election, on Monday canceled events in the country's coffee region because of what his office said was a plot by a crime gang to attempt to take his life. Petro, a former M-19 guerrilla and mayor of Bogota, was scheduled to travel to the region, including the city of Manizales, on Tuesday and Wednesday, ahead of the scheduled vote on May 29.

Ethiopia rights body investigating uniformed fighters filmed abusing boy

Ethiopia's state-appointed rights commission said on Monday it was investigating a video showing a group of fighters in Ethiopian army fatigues abusing and shooting a boy they accused of being from the embattled Tigray region. The video, widely shared on social media since Friday, showed a group of men in Ethiopian army combat fatigues stoning, taunting and kicking a boy with a bloodied face, before shooting him in the stomach.

Germany, India pledge climate cooperation but far apart on Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged 10 billion euros ($10.51 billion) to help India achieve its climate goals after meeting its Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin on Monday, but the leaders remained far apart in their stance on the Ukraine war. In a statement to media, Scholz highlighted the countries' common aims, such as fighting climate change, and the importance of cooperation between democracies.

