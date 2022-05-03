Left Menu

Leaked U.S. Supreme Court decision suggests majority set to overturn Roe v. Wade, Politico reports

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2022 06:33 IST
Leaked U.S. Supreme Court decision suggests majority set to overturn Roe v. Wade, Politico reports
  • United States

A leaked initial draft majority opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, Politico reported on Monday.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the draft independently.

