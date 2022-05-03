Leaked U.S. Supreme Court decision suggests majority set to overturn Roe v. Wade, Politico reports
A leaked initial draft majority opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, Politico reported on Monday.
Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the draft independently.
