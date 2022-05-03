Left Menu

Seeking spot in Europe, Atalanta draws with Salernitana

PTI | Rome | Updated: 03-05-2022 09:14 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 09:14 IST
Seeking spot in Europe, Atalanta draws with Salernitana
  • Country:
  • Italy

A late equaliser earned Atalanta a 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Salernitana in Serie A, keeping alive the Bergamo club's chances of extending its five-year streak of playing in Europe.

Atalanta remained eighth but moved level on points with seventh-placed Fiorentina, with only the top seven likely to qualify for Europe.

Atalanta midfielder Mario Pasalic scored in the 88th minute with a confident, angled shot inside the far post on Monday.

Ederson volleyed in from close range midway through the first half for in-form Salernitana, which had won three straight.

Salernitana remained 18th, missing out on a chance to move level with 17th-placed Cagliari, which it faces next. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022