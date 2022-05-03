Left Menu

Politics of isolation going on in India not welcome: Mamata

Describing the current situation in the country as not fine, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that the politics of isolation going on in the country is not welcome.Participating in the prayer for Eid-ul-Fitr held on a rain-drenched Red Road here, Banerjee urged the people gathered there not to be scared but to be united for a better future.The situation in the country is not fine.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-05-2022 10:12 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 10:06 IST
Politics of isolation going on in India not welcome: Mamata
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Describing the current situation in the country as ''not fine'', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that the ''politics of isolation'' going on in the country is not welcome.

Participating in the prayer for Eid-ul-Fitr held on a rain-drenched Red Road here, Banerjee urged the people gathered there not to be scared but to be united for a better future.

''The situation in the country is not fine. The policy of divide and rule and politics of isolation going on in the country are not correct. Do not be scared and keep on fighting,'' she said.

Addressing a gathering of around 14,000 people for the Eid prayer on Red Road, Banerjee assured them that ''neither I nor my party nor my government will do anything which will make you sad''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022