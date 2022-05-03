Left Menu

Maha: Man, his son get 10-yr RI for raping mentally challenged daughter

Special POCSO judge Kavita D Shirbhate in her order on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on the two accused, while pronouncing them guilty of various offences punishable under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act. Special Public Prosecutor Sanjay More told the court that the 52-year-old man and his son, aged 25, repeatedly raped the victim at their home in Bhiwandi town of Thane since 2017, when she was 15-year-old.

A special POCSO court here in Maharashtra has sentenced a man and his son to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping the man's mentally challenged minor daughter on various occasions since 2017. Special POCSO judge Kavita D Shirbhate in her order on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on the two accused, while pronouncing them guilty of various offences punishable under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Special Public Prosecutor Sanjay More told the court that the 52-year-old man and his son, aged 25, repeatedly raped the victim at their home in Bhiwandi town of Thane since 2017, when she was 15-year-old. The girl later became pregnant and complained to her neighbours, who helped her lodge a complaint at Kongaon police station in Bhiwandi.

The two accused were subsequently arrested.

More said they had examined nine witnesses, including the victim, to prove the case against the accused.

The judge in her order said the prosecution had successfully proved all the charges against the accused duo beyond reasonable doubt, and the duo needed to be convicted and sentenced.

