Left Menu

Fire in Maha company storing antigen testing material; none hurt

Three fire engines and a water tanker were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 6.30 am, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-05-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 10:55 IST
Fire in Maha company storing antigen testing material; none hurt
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out on Tuesday in a ground-plus-one-storey building of a company where some antigen testing material was stored here in Maharashtra, a civic official said.

No one was injured, but the fire completely destroyed the unit, located in an industrial area in Dombivli township, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

The blaze erupted in the company premises at 2.35 am. Three fire engines and a water tanker were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 6.30 am, the official said. A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022