India's daily cases fall below 3,000-mark, logs in 2,568 new COVID-19 infections

India's daily COVID-19 count fell below 3000-mark, by logging in 2,568 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 11:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India's daily COVID-19 count fell below 3000-mark, by logging in fresh 2,568 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday. India reported 2,927 cases last Thursday, after which the single-day rise in cases stayed above 3,000 for five consecutive days.

With today's fresh cases, the total number of COVID-19 infections recorded is 4,30,84,913. India's active caseload currently stands at 19,137 which accounts for 0.04 per cent of the total cases. The Union Health Ministry informed that today's single-day rise of 20 fresh fatalities pushed India's COVID-19 death toll to 5,23,889.

As a sign of relief, the health ministry said that the recovery rate is currently at 98.74 per cent. As many as 2,911 recoveries were logged in the last 24 hours thereby increasing the total recoveries to 4,25,41,887. The government data mentioned that 4,19,552 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, wherein a daily positivity rate of 0.61 per cent was observed.

On the vaccination front, as many as 189.41 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

