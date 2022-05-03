California governor proposes amendment to protect abortion rights - tweet

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday that the state will propose an amendment to 'enshrine the right to choose in the state's constitution after Politico reported a leaked draft suggesting that the U.S. Supreme Court is set to overturn abortion rights in the country.

"We can't trust SCOTUS to protect the right to abortion, so we'll do it ourselves," Newsom said in a tweet.

