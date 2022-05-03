Left Menu

California governor proposes amendment to protect abortion rights - tweet

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2022 11:31 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 11:23 IST
California governor proposes amendment to protect abortion rights - tweet
Gavin Newsom Image Credit: Flickr

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday that the state will propose an amendment to 'enshrine the right to choose in the state's constitution after Politico reported a leaked draft suggesting that the U.S. Supreme Court is set to overturn abortion rights in the country.

"We can't trust SCOTUS to protect the right to abortion, so we'll do it ourselves," Newsom said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022