Three civilians killed in Russian shelling of Vuhledar in east Ukraine, president's office says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-05-2022 11:53 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 11:50 IST
At least three civilians were killed in the Russian shelling of the city of Vuhledar in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, the Ukrainian president's office said.

Some other areas of Donetsk were under constant fire and regional authorities were trying to evacuate civilians from frontline areas, it said.

