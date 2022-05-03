Russia says it hit a logistics center near Ukraine's Odesa used to deliver foreign weaponry

Russian high-precision missiles have hit a logistics center located at a military airfield near Ukraine's Odesa which was used to deliver weaponry given to Kyiv by the West, the Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"Hangars containing unmanned Bayraktar TB2 drones, as well as missile weapons and ammunition from the U.S. and European countries, were destroyed," the statement said.

On Monday, evening governor of Odesa Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram that a rocket strike had hit the Black Sea port city on Monday evening, causing deaths and injuries.

