Conference on Intellectual Property held in Chennai

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-05-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 14:39 IST
A national conference on intellectual property was held here recently, and was attended by senior officials from the Patent Office among others.

The ''National Conference on Intellectual Property for National Growth'' was organised by Surana & Surana International Attorneys in association with Intellectual Property Bar of India Trust, a release said.

C N Shashidhara, Joint Controller, Indian Patent Office among others spoke at the conference.

