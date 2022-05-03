Left Menu

BSF, Pak Rangers exchange sweets at outposts along International Border on Eid

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-05-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 14:50 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force and the Pakistan Rangers on Tuesday exchanged sweets at various outposts along the International Border in the Jammu region on the occasion of Eid.

''The troops of BSF & Pak Rangers today exchanged sweets on the occasion, Eid, at various BOPs along IB under Jammu frontier in a very cordial atmosphere'', DIG BSF S P S Sandhu said.

The exchange of sweets was done all along with the border outposts (BoPs) in Samba, Kathua, R S Pura, and Akhnoor, he said.

The BSF offered the sweets to the Rangers and the latter also reciprocated the BSF's gesture by offering sweets, DIG said.

''The BSF has always been on the forefront in creating a peaceful and congenial atmosphere while dominating the border effectively,'' Sandhu said.

Such gestures help build a peaceful atmosphere and cordial relationships on the border between both the forces, he said. The BSF guards the around 2,290 km India-Pakistan International Border (IB) that runs north to south from Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan, and up to Gujarat on India's western flank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

