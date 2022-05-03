Left Menu

Over 19.01 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses available with States, UTs: Centre

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday informed that more than 19.01 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with States and Union Territories to be administered.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 15:05 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday informed that more than 19.01 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with States and Union Territories to be administered. "More than 193.53 crores (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category," the ministry's official statement read.

Further, more than 19.01 crore (19,01,68,140) balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States, UTs to be administered. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

