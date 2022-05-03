'EGNCR-MALL-DEATH-ARRESTMurder in Noida retro-bar: Ninth accused nabbed

With the arrest of a 29-year-old man, the Noida Police has claimed to have arrested the ninth accused involved in the killing of a private firm's executive at a retro bar inside a mall here over a week ago. The accused, identified as Jaiveer Singh who worked at the retro-bar, was arrested from a bus stand at the Mahamaya flyover here on Monday. He is a native of Haryana's Jind district but has been living in Delhi's Chhatarpur area, the police said. Police had initially detained 16 people after Brajesh Kumar Rai (32), a private firm executive, was beaten to death at the Lost Lemons retro-bar in the Gardens Galleria mall following an argument on April 25.

He had gone there with some friends for drinks and food. An FIR was lodged against nine persons at the local Sector 39 police station on charges of murder. Later eight people, including five employees of Lost Lemons and three security personnel of Gardens Galleria, were arrested, police officials said. "Jaiveer Singh, the accused, along with his accomplices, had attacked the deceased Brijesh Rai with kicks and punches over the food bill at the Lost Lemon Restaurant in Garden Galleria Mall. They had hit him on the stomach and the head due to which Rai died," a police spokesperson said. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)