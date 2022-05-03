Bar owner booked under COPTA for selling nicotine laced hookah

A bar owner was arrested and booked under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) for serving “hookah laced with nicotine” in his bar, police said on Tuesday.

The accused identified as Naresh Kumar, owner of a bar located on third floor of Sahara mall on MG road, was arrested during a raid on Monday late night, they said.

An FIR has been registered against Kumar under section 5 (prohibition of advertisement of tobacco products) and section 7 (prohibition on trade tobacco product) of COTPA, 2003 at Sector 29 Police Station MG road in-charge Sub Inspector Mukesh Kumari, said.

A police team along with security in charge of Sahara mall, DP Sharma, reached the bar where hookah was being served to customers, the SI said.

“Kumar, a resident of Bhaini Maharajpur in district Rohtak was arrested during a raid. We have seized a black colour hookah laced with nicotine from the bar,” he said.

A senior officer of drug control department said that nicotine has been included in the category of toxins under the Haryana Toxic Ownership and Sales Rules, 1966, and is treated as poison.

The owner was let off on police bail and a further probe is on, the SI said.

