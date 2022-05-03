British Army investigates breach by intruder at Queen’s barracks

The British Army is investigating a security breach by an intruder posing as a priest at the barracks for guards who are stationed to protect the Queen at Windsor Castle in southeast England.

Reports of the breach last week emerged in 'The Sun' on Tuesday, which said the police were alerted last Wednesday morning after an unknown man spent time at Victoria Barracks in Sheet Street, Windsor, while Queen Elizabeth II was at Sandringham Estate for her 96th birthday break. The barracks are home to "The Coldstream Guards", recognized by their red jackets and black bearskin hats and who have a ceremonial role as protectors of Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace. The man allegedly spent the previous night eating and drinking with senior officers before being offered a bed for the night, despite showing no identification or credentials.

''This is just an extraordinary breach of security," the newspaper quoted a source as saying.

"The guy turned up at the gate in the evening and said his name was Father Cruise and claimed to be a friend of the battalion's Padre Rev Matt Coles. He was invited in and offered something to eat in the Officer's Mess," the source said.

''Within a couple of hours, he was drinking with the officers in the bar and telling them stories of how he had served in Iraq. He was telling lots of tall stories and the lads were enjoying his banter and having a few drinks,'' the source added.

A spokesperson for the British Army said a thorough investigation has been launched into the incident.

''The Army takes this breach of security extremely seriously and it will be thoroughly investigated as a matter of priority,'' the spokesperson said.

''This incident is now part of an ongoing investigation and it would therefore be inappropriate to comment further at this time,'' the spokesperson added.

The local Thames Valley Police said of the incident: ''Officers attended and removed the intruder from the barracks. No further action was required.''

