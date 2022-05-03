Aurangabad police register case against Raj Thackeray over speech

The Aurangabad police on Tuesday registered a case against MNS chief Raj Thackeray, days after he called for “silencing” loudspeakers atop mosques from May 4, an official said.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Director General of Police Rajnish Seth said Aurangabad police commissioner will take appropriate legal action against Thackeray over his speech against loudspeakers on mosques.

The city Chowk police registered a case against Thackeray under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 116 (abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment-if offence be not committed) and 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than 10 persons) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, the official told reporters. The organisers of Thackeray's rally were also booked, the official from city Chowk police station said.

In the Aurangabad rally on May 1, Thackeray had asked people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 if loudspeakers there were not removed.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, DGP Seth and senior police officials reviewed the law-and-order situation in the backdrop of the MNS chief’s deadline.

