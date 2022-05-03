Germany would support Finland, Sweden NATO bid - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday no one could assume that Russia would not attack other countries and Germany would support Finland and Sweden if they decided to join NATO.

"If these two countries decide they should join the NATO alliance then they can count on our support," Scholz said in a statement after hosting the Swedish and Finnish leaders at a two-day cabinet retreat.

