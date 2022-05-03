Jharkhand: Construction material supplier stabbed to death

A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Tuesday.

Karthik Gope, a supplier of building materials, was on his way to a construction site on Monday night when he was attacked in Satbahani in the Adityapur police station area, they said.

Police said they suspect business rivalry to be the cause of the murder.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated from all angles, they said.

Gope, who was in prison, recently came out on bail.

