Man guns down 1, injures 4 others of a family in UP

A man fired indiscriminately at five members of a family killing one man and seriously wounding two women, police here said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Shailendra Kumar said the incident took place around Monday midnight in Nevrhiya Police Station area.

He said that all injured persons were admitted in a hospital and from there they were referred to Varanasi.

Kumar said that according to the information received so far the incident was fallout of an old enmity. The family of Ravindra Yadav (a resident of Ramnagar), had come here two days ago from Mumbai, said police. “On Monday around midnight, when the family had gone to sleep, their neighbour, Akash alias Raju, barged inside with a revolver and opened fire at one Rajbali,'' police said. They said that after injuring the 65-year-old man, he fired at Shanti Devi, 60, Vimla Devi, 40, and Gaurav, 13, who had come out of their rooms after hearing the commotion. He then went on to hit Ravindra Yadav, 42, with the butt of his revolver, and ran away from there, police said.

Rajbali succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, Shanti Devi and Vimla Devi are in a serious condition, police said.

Local residents claim that the accused was mentally unstable.

The matter is being investigated, the ASP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)