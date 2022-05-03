Left Menu

UK's plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda may be delayed because of legal challenges

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-05-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 17:28 IST
UK's plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda may be delayed because of legal challenges
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda may take longer to introduce as the government faces legal challenges to a policy aimed at dealing with migrants crossing the Channel, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday.

The spokesman said it may be a number of months before the first flights taking migrants from Britain to Rwanda leave.

"We have received pre-action correspondence," the spokesman told reporters. "Those legal challenges obviously may be a factor that can mean it takes longer to implement the policy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022